Delhi court: Provide medical treatment to jailed Bhim Army chief

A Delhi court Wednesday passed an interim direction to Tihar Jail authorities to provide urgent medical treatment to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, after his lawyers told the court that he was at risk of a heart attack.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arul Verma, who was hearing an application pertaining to Azad’s medical condition, adjourned the matter for Thursday after the investigating officer did not place Azad’s medical report on record.

Azad, through his lawyers, moved a plea seeking urgent medical treatment claiming that he is suffering from “polycythemia, which is a disease of the blood thickness and requires continuous check-up from a doctor at AIIMS”.

Azad’s counsels Mehmood Pracha and M S Arya submitted to the court that his treatment has been going on for a long time and requires day-to-day check-up so that if it becomes thick, it can be addressed. “If it is not done, it may become a cause of cardiac attack for the applicant/accused (Azad),” his application read.

Azad has been in judicial custody in Tihar in connection with anti-CAA protests at Darya Ganj since December 21, 2019. His outfit had called for a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act, despite not having police permission. The protesters were stopped by police near Delhi Gate, which saw a car being set on fire and lathicharge by police.

