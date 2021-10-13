Delhi court imposes Rs 2 lakh cost on litigant for filing false property case against brother

A Delhi court has imposed a cost of Rs 2 lakh on a man for allegedly filing a false and frivolous property dispute case against his brother, saying that it would be a “great public disaster” if the fountain of justice is allowed to be poisoned by anyone resorting to filing such claims.

Additional Senior Civil Judge Kishor Kumar also issued a show-cause notice to the litigant asking why a complaint should not be made against him for raising a false claim, noting that he abused the court process and such practices require iron-hand handling.

The litigant, in this case, had filed a suit alleging that his brother was trying to get a property, which was supposed to be in his name exclusively, by using false and fabricated documents in collusion and connivance with officials of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

The court while dismissing the suit said the plaintiff filed an “absolutely false and frivolous case”.

“Filing of false claims in courts aim at striking a blow at the rule of law and no court can ignore such conduct which has a tendency to shake public confidence in the judicial institution because the very structure of an ordered life is put at stake. It would be a great public disaster if the fountain of justice is allowed to be poisoned by anyone resorting to filing false claims,” the order read.

Out of the Rs 2 lakh cost imposed on the litigant, the court asked him to deposit Rs 1 lakh with District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), Rs 50,000 with his brother, and Rs 50,000 with DUSIB which has been directed to utilise it for demolishing the back portion of the property which is allegedly illegally encroached upon by him.