‘Pre-meditated and choreographed’: Delhi court orders probe against CBI officer after discharging Kejriwal

A Delhi court on Friday ordered departmental proceedings against the Central Bureau of Investigation officer who probed the Delhi excise policy case, in which all 23 accused have been discharged, including Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

The court, in the order, directed action against the investigating officer for naming Deputy Commissioner of Excise Kuldeep Singh as accused number one, “in the absence of any material against him”.

The court observed, “Such a course of action reduces the investigative process to a self-serving exercise, where legal technicalities are invoked not to uncover the truth, but to shield investigative lapses and to construct a post-facto defence in the event that suppression or distortion of material facts is exposed during judicial scrutiny.” Such conduct amounts to a conscious abuse of official position and strikes at the very core of the criminal justice system, the order added.