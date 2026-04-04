‘Strikes at root of public welfare’: Delhi court denies pre-arrest bail to man booked in LPG cylinder hoarding case

A Delhi court has denied anticipatory bail to Mukesh Kumar, who was accused of illegal procurement, transportation and black marketing of LPG cylinders in the Capital.

“This court… cannot lose sight of the fact that offences relating to black marketing of essential commodities, particularly LPG cylinders, assume greater seriousness in times of rising prices and increased public dependence, thereby affecting the larger public at large,” Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vinod Kumar Gautam of Saket Court said in his order dated March 28.

“Economic offences of this nature, committed in times of rising prices of essential commodities, strike at the very root of public welfare,” the ASJ added.