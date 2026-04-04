‘Strikes at root of public welfare’: Delhi court denies pre-arrest bail to man booked in LPG cylinder hoarding case
"This court... cannot lose sight of the fact that offences relating to black marketing of essential commodities, particularly LPG cylinders, assume greater seriousness in times of rising prices and increased public dependence, thereby affecting the larger public at large," Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vinod Kumar Gautam of Saket Court said in his order dated March 28.
A Delhi court has denied anticipatory bail to Mukesh Kumar, who was accused of illegal procurement, transportation and black marketing of LPG cylinders in the Capital.
“This court… cannot lose sight of the fact that offences relating to black marketing of essential commodities, particularly LPG cylinders, assume greater seriousness in times of rising prices and increased public dependence, thereby affecting the larger public at large,” Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vinod Kumar Gautam of Saket Court said in his order dated March 28.
“Economic offences of this nature, committed in times of rising prices of essential commodities, strike at the very root of public welfare,” the ASJ added.
Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Ashesh Kumar, opposing the bail plea, has argued that the case involved illegal procurement, transportation and black marketing of LPG cylinders, which directly affected public distribution and public safety.
As per the prosecution, Kumar was the main conspirator and owner of the vehicle used in the commission of offence. He also allegedly didn’t join the investigation initially.
The APP told the court that the probe was at a crucial stage and custodial interrogation of Mukesh Kumar was required to unearth the entire conspiracy, including identifying the source of procurement, the supply chain and other co-conspirators. He argued that there was a likelihood of Mukesh tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses if granted anticipatory bail.
The court said, “In the present case, the allegations pertain to illegal procurement and black marketing of LPG cylinders, which prima facie indicate an organised activity having wider ramifications on public safety and distribution system. The role attributed to the applicant is distinct and more serious, as he is stated to be the owner of the vehicle used in the offence and part of the alleged conspiracy.”
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“The investigation is at a crucial stage and custodial interrogation appears necessary to unearth the complete chain of procurement, transportation and illegal distribution, as well as to analyse electronic evidence including CDR,” the judge said, adding that economic offences involving deep-rooted conspiracies require a different approach while considering bail.
Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.
Professional Background
Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University.
Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories.
Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts.
Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials.
Recent notable articles
In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories.
1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.
2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation.
3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police.
Signature Style
Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public.
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