Delhi: Court asks police to submit report on Jan 5 rampage

A Delhi court has ordered the Delhi Police to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days on an FIR registered with respect to the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 5. (File photo) A Delhi court has ordered the Delhi Police to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days on an FIR registered with respect to the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 5. (File photo)

A Delhi court has ordered the Delhi Police to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days on an FIR registered with respect to the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 5. The application for an early hearing was moved by JNU professor Sucharita Sen, who was also injured in the attack that took place at Sabarmati T-point.

During the hearing, police informed the court that an FIR has been registered and the case transferred to the Crime Branch. Police said Sen’s complaint was also transferred to the Crime Branch on March 7.

The order passed by Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Vipul Sandwar noted the submissions made in the application about constant adjournments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Delhi High Court’s reference stating that the case “needs to be probed thoroughly and expeditiously” since it was sensitive and pertained to violence inside the JNU campus.

On January 16, the Metropolitan Magistrate at Patiala House Complex had directed the SHO concerned to file a status report in response to the plea, and listed the matter for hearing on March 25.

However, on March 16, the Delhi High Court restricted functioning of subordinate courts till March 31 and the matter was adjourned to April 25. The next date of hearing is on May 18.

The applicant had moved an early hearing application before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House Court, after noting that no headway has been made in the investigation even though more than four months have lapsed since the incident.

