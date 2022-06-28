Court observes Mohammed Zubair ‘not cooperating with investigative agency’, sends him to one-day police custody after remand notice

Soon after Mohammed Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, a Delhi court sent the Alt-News co-founder to one-day police custody observing that he isn’t “cooperating with the investigative agency”. This pertains to the remand order by the magistrate late on Monday.

He is being produced in court at present.

On Monday afternoon, Zubair was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity through his 2018 tweet. The Delhi Police Cyber Cell had called Zubair to join the probe in a 2020 case and later arrested him for the 2018 tweet. The tweet in question is a photo of a hotel with its board reading ‘Honeymoon Hotel’ repainted to ‘Hanuman Hotel’.

Late on Monday, the police asked a magistrate for one-day police custody. Zubair’s lawyers moved a bail application stating that the tweet is four years old and the “arrest is being made just to harass the accused person”. The counsel also alleged that Zubair wasn’t given any prior notice.

However, the investigating officer said they issued a notice under Section 41-A (notice of appearance before police) of the CrPC. The police further said the “accused” refused to answer questions.

“The accused person has refused to answer most of the questions put to him and even refused to sign the paper… It is further submitted by the IO that the accused person is not cooperating in the investigation and one day of police custody is required to gather the information regarding the device from which the tweet is made by the accused person. It is further submitted by the IO the accused person has made many tweets,” reads the police statement.

The magistrate ordered that Zubair be sent for remand for the investigation. “It is pertinent to mention that pursuant to Notice under 41-A, the accused person has joined the investigation, however, he is not cooperating with the investigative agency as he is refused to answer the questions which are being put to him. If the accused person is not cooperating with the investigative agency then the whole purpose of giving the notice under 41-A would be futile. Hence, considering the above facts and circumstances, this court is not inclined to admit the accused person on bail at this stage,” read the court order.

Taking the counsel’s request, the court allowed a half an hour meeting in police custody between Zubair and his counsel for legal assistance.