Delhi court allows murder accused to appear for all India law entrance test

Observing that education is a fundamental right, a Delhi court has allowed a murder accused to appear for the All India Law Entrance Test.

Vacation Judge Chandra Shekhar of Rouse Avenue Courts allowed the application filed by one Shashank Jadon seeking permission to appear in the entrance exam, after noting that a similar request made by him in the year 2020 was allowed by the concerned court.

Jadon was accused in a CBI case, FIR for which was registered in the year 2015 under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

The order read: “It is observed that as per law, education is a fundamental right and judicial record shows that similar request made by the accused in the year 2020 was allowed by the concerned court vide order dated 19.09.2020, therefore, it seems that it is in the interest of justice, if permission is granted to the accused to appear in All India Law Entrance Test to be held on 26.06.2022 in between 10:00 to 11:30 am at Lloyd Law College.”