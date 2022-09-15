scorecardresearch
Court clarifies it has not summoned Kerala MLA KT Jaleel, asks media to publish corrigendum

KT Jaleel's lawyers informed the Court that he got the knowledge of the proceedings after reading media reports in multiple Malayalam news media outfits.

Stormy proceedings in Kerala Assembly over nepotism charges against LDF ministerK T Jaleel. (File)

A Delhi Court Wednesday clarified that it has not summoned Kerala MLA K.T. Jaleel over his remarks made on Kashmir on social media platform Facebook a couple of months ago.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Courts, who was dealing with a complaint case filed by Advocate G.S. Mani said that the matter had not even reached the stage of summoning itself.

“To begin with it is made abundantly clear that this court has not summoned the accused K.T. Jaleel as yet, nor has it reached the stage of summoning itself. The matter is pending for orders on an application u/s 156 (3) Cr.PC. It is further made clear that till the time the order on the said application is passed, no opinion on merits has been placed on record,” the order read.

Jaleel’s lawyers informed the Court that he got the knowledge of the proceedings after reading media reports in multiple Malayalam news media outfits.

The complainant in this case, Mani informed the Court that it was a bonafide mistake and that he never intended the newspapers to believe that FIR had been been ordered

During the course of hearing today, media persons from various newspapers were present in Court and were asked to publish a corrigendum or apology for incorrect media reporting.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 08:16:54 am
