Delhi court summons ‘Kaali’ director Leena Manimekalai on plea against depiction of goddess in film

A Delhi court summoned director Leena Manimekalai in a suit seeking an injunction to restrain her from “depicting Hindu goddess Kali smoking a cigarette in her new film”.

Judge Abhishek Kumar of Tis Hazari Courts issued summons to the filmmaker and her company, Touring Talkies Media Private Limited, and will hear the matter on August 6.

The suit has been filed by Advocate Raj Gaurav alleged that the filmmaker has depicted the Hindu goddess in a very uncalled way in the poster and promo video of her upcoming documentary film Kaali. Gaurav stated that the poster of the film “depicts Hindu goddess Kali smoking a cigarette which not only hurts religious sentiments of the common Hindu but is also against basics of morality and decency”.

“That the objectionable video clip and photo must be banned and removed from the internet on an immediate basis considering the defamatory impact and enrage it would cause to Hindus as it disparaged the religious beliefs of a particular community,” the plea stated.

The plaintiff has prayed that a decree for permanent injunction be passed restraining the defendants permanently from depicting the Hindu goddess Kali in the way the defendants have depicted in the poster and video. The plaintiff also prayed that the defendants be mandated to remove the photo/poster and the video from all social media platforms.