Delhi: Court junks plea against AAP MLA

A Delhi court dismissed an application by RTI activist Vivek Garg in connection with a complaint he filed against AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, alleging that the latter provided false allegations in his election affidavit.

Garg had asked the court to issue directions to the accused to produce documents in order to substantiate his allegations. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said: “For allowing application for production of documents… the court has to deal with their necessity… summoning of documents can’t be allowed on mere asking by the applicant…”

