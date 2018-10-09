Follow Us:
Monday, October 08, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life Sponsored

A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life

Delhi: Court junks plea against AAP MLA

RTI activist Vivek Garg filed a complaint against AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, alleging that the latter provided false allegations in his election affidavit.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: October 9, 2018 1:04:55 am
AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi

A Delhi court dismissed an application by RTI activist Vivek Garg in connection with a complaint he filed against AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, alleging that the latter provided false allegations in his election affidavit.

Garg had asked the court to issue directions to the accused to produce documents in order to substantiate his allegations. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said: “For allowing application for production of documents… the court has to deal with their necessity… summoning of documents can’t be allowed on mere asking by the applicant…”

Must Watch

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain on meeting Salman Khan for the first time
Watch Now
Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain on meeting Salman Khan for the first time
Buzzing Now
Advertisement