Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against Mumbai journalist accused of rape

A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against 28-year-old Mumbai-based journalist Varun Hiremath, who has been accused in a rape case. Police have also decided to announce a reward for his arrest and a file in this regard has been sent for clearance to the Delhi Police Headquarters.

Hiremath’s anticipatory bail application was earlier dismissed by a Delhi court and police have already issued a look out circular (LoC) against him. They recently moved an application before a Delhi court and issued an NBW against him.

Hiremath, an anchor with ET Now, has been on the run since February 23 when the FIR was registered against him under IPC sections 376 (punishment for offence of rape), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) at Chanakyapuri police station. Teams have been sent to Mumbai to look for him and several raids at different locations have been conducted, police said.

Officials said his father owns a pharmaceutical company. According to sources, attempts to contact his immediate family have yielded no results. After lodging an FIR against him, the woman reiterated her allegations in a statement recorded before a magistrate under CrPC Section 164 last week. The woman, in her complaint and statement before the magistrate, alleged she was raped by Hiremath at a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri on February 20.

The FIR states that the woman and Hiremath met at a cafe in Khan Market, from where the accused asked her to come to his hotel room, where multiple incidents of rape, violence and sexual assault allegedly took place. While dismissing his anticipatory bail plea, the court had observed that consent cannot be implied from a victim’s previous sexual experiences with the accused.