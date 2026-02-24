Delhi court grants seven-day police custody of six arrested over ‘terror links’

Six of the accused were arrested in a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday. (Photo by special arrangement)

A Delhi court on Monday granted the city police seven-day custody of six men arrested over their alleged links to a Bangladesh-based terror module, busted recently.

The Delhi Police Special Cell sought the seven-day custody of the accused to analyse devices seized from them and to unearth a “deeper conspiracy”. It also told the court that Bangladeshi identity cards were recovered from the arrested accused and that there were more people who had to be traced.

The module was busted two days after security agencies issued an alert about a possible terrorist attack near the Red Fort by terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Police said it is backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.