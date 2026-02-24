Delhi court grants seven-day police custody of six arrested over ‘terror links’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A Delhi court on Monday granted the city police seven-day custody of six men arrested over their alleged links to a Bangladesh-based terror module, busted recently.
The Delhi Police Special Cell sought the seven-day custody of the accused to analyse devices seized from them and to unearth a “deeper conspiracy”. It also told the court that Bangladeshi identity cards were recovered from the arrested accused and that there were more people who had to be traced.
The module was busted two days after security agencies issued an alert about a possible terrorist attack near the Red Fort by terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Police said it is backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.
As of now, eight alleged members of the module — including six Bangladeshi nationals — have been arrested from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
Intelligence agencies have warned of a possible attack in Punjab's border districts, following the recent killing of an ASI and Home Guard at a checkpost near the Indo-Pak border. The alert flagged concerns over the inflow of sophisticated weapons from across the border, with evidence of AK-47 rifles being used in previous incidents.