Delhi court grants PFI member 60 days interim bail to look after pregnant wife

A Delhi court granted 60 days interim bail to a Popular Front of India (PFI) member, Saiyad Salluddin, on the ground of the pregnancy of his wife.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Khanagwal granted Sallaudin interim bail for 60 days on furnishing a personal/surety bond of Rs 50,000 each. The court had taken note of the fact that the applicant’s father was 70 years old and had 40% disability. It also directed him to surrender before the jail superintendent concerned after the expiry of the 60-day interim bail under the intimation of the court.

Advocate Mujeeb ur Rehman appeared for Salluddin and submitted that the “whole family fully depends on him for each and every need, and his absence during the time of hardship would ruin their prospects”.

The defence counsel also stated that his wife and yet-to-come newborn baby need urgent attention, care, treatment, and support and the same cannot be provided in Salluddin’s absence.

Sallaudin is accused of offences under Sections 120B (criminal Conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 10 (member of the unlawful association) and 13 (punishment for unlawful activities) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).