Delhi court grants bail to man in R-Day violence case

A Delhi court granted bail to a man in a case related to the violence on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor parade, observing that there were no allegations against him pertaining to “kill or hurt police personnel deployed on law and arrangement duty”. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted the relief to Ashish Kumar on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 with one surety of like amount in the case.

The court said the ground of bail calls for balancing the paramount right of the individual, that is right to liberty, on one hand and right of the investigating agency to investigate.

As per the prosecution’s case, on January 26, the accused was detained at Chintamani Chowk since at 12.50 pm, 500 protesters on tractors and cars were coming from Apsara Border flyover and had broken the barricade in a violent manner. People driving tractors had tried to run over police personnel.

“However, there is no specific role assigned to the accused in as much as the accused himself is not alleged to have attempted to kill or hurt police personnel deployed on law and arrangement duty,” the court said in its order.

It further said the best case of the prosecution was that the accused had participated in the said rally/unlawful assembly.