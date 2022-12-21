scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Delhi court grants bail to Kashmir man in terror-funding case

Says helping a person build a house cannot be considered as incriminating.

Lone was arrested on February 15, 2022, after he was questioned multiple times in the case. He was an imam at a mosque in Ganderbal.
Helping a person build a house or providing financial help to a man for his daughter’s medical treatment cannot be considered as incriminating, a Delhi court told the National Investigation Agency (NIA) while granting bail to a Kashmiri man in a terror-funding case.

In its chargesheet, the NIA had alleged that accused Javaid Ahmed Lone was a member of banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) which was involved in “separatist and secessionist activities in J&K” by collecting funds through foreign donations in the name of charity and “using them for violent and secessionist activities”.

Lone was arrested on February 15, 2022, after he was questioned multiple times in the case. He was an imam at a mosque in Ganderbal.

The NIA stated that they recovered a list of JeI members from the possession of Lone, who allegedly collected Rs 15 lakh from them. It was alleged that Lone promised a man financial help to build a house and gave Rs 500 to another man to treat his daughter’s illness.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik noted that this list of banned members recovered from the accused “by itself is not sufficient” to establish Lone’s association with JeI.

The judge said that it was not appropriate to discuss other evidence at this stage, adding that “helping a person in building a house or providing financial help to a poor man for the treatment of his ailing daughter cannot be considered incriminating”.

Abu Bakr Sabbaq, who appeared for Lone, argued that there was no evidence to show Lone’s involvement with the JeI. He argued that the allegation that a gun and ammunition were found at his house was not supported by two prosecution witnesses as they had in their statements said that no recovery was made by the NIA.

The central agency clarified in court that this was a clerical mistake.

The court, however, noted that “interestingly, entire statement of these witnesses does not in any manner state the alleged recovery” from Lone’s house. The court said that the witnesses would at least talk about the recovery of the weapon even if there was a clerical mistake.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 01:29:59 am
PFI had cadre to gather info, make hit list: NIA

