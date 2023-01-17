Delhi court grants bail to Kanjhawala hit-and-run case accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj

A local court in Delhi on Tuesday granted bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj, an accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case, news agency PTI reported.

“He is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bond of Rs 50,000…,” Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar said.

The judge orally observed that Bhardwaj’s role started after the commission of the offence. A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

The judge had on Monday reserved its order on Bhardwaj’s bail.

20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of New Year’s day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for nearly 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

While opposing the bail plea of Ashutosh Bhardwaj, who was accused of lying to the police about the identity of the driver, the Delhi Police had on Monday told the court that they were in the process of invoking the murder section in the Kanjhawala case. Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava had argued that the investigation was at a crucial stage.

The development came following the MHA’s direction to police to suspend all the personnel posted at three PCR vans and two pickets on the night of the incident.

On January 12, the court had denied bail to Bhardwaj, taking note of police submissions that he allegedly misled and harboured the other accused persons.