scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Delhi court grants bail to Kanjhawala hit-and-run case accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj

While opposing the bail plea of Ashutosh Bhardwaj, who was accused of lying to the police about the identity of the driver, the Delhi Police had on Monday told the court that they were in the process of invoking the murder section in the Kanjhawala case.

20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of New Year's day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for nearly 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. (File)
Listen to this article
Delhi court grants bail to Kanjhawala hit-and-run case accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A local court in Delhi on Tuesday granted bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj, an accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case, news agency PTI reported.

“He is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bond of Rs 50,000…,” Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar said.

The judge orally observed that Bhardwaj’s role started after the commission of the offence. A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

The judge had on Monday reserved its order on Bhardwaj’s bail.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in these six states
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in these six states

20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of New Year’s day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for nearly 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

While opposing the bail plea of Ashutosh Bhardwaj, who was accused of lying to the police about the identity of the driver, the Delhi Police had on Monday told the court that they were in the process of invoking the murder section in the Kanjhawala case. Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava had argued that the investigation was at a crucial stage.

The development came following the MHA’s direction to police to suspend all the personnel posted at three PCR vans and two pickets on the night of the incident.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

On January 12, the court had denied bail to Bhardwaj, taking note of police submissions that he allegedly misled and harboured the other accused persons.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 15:22 IST
Next Story

BHU records highest enrollment of international students in five years; Agricultural Sciences most popular

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close