Delhi court grants bail to ‘gangster’ shot in leg, says police version of events absurd

A Delhi court has granted bail to alleged gangster Rohit Gehlot, arrested in a shooting incident, while raising doubts about police allegations that he was arrested after an exchange of fire with a team last year.

The case pertains to information received by a constable that Gehlot was wanted in a shooting incident at a sweets shop and would come to Uttam Nagar. Police alleged that Gehlot opened fire at the police team, which retaliated in self defence, following which he sustained injuries to his left leg.

In an order passed on January 4, Metropolitan Magistrate Alka Singh granted bail to Gehlot and observed that “the version of the investigating agency does not inspire the confidence of this court”.

The entire incident of the accused being picked up in a vehicle registered under the name of police personnel, and the fact that only one constable from the entire raiding team who wore a bulletproof vest was shot, makes it “absurd and doubtful regarding the entire incident being genuine”, said the order.

Gehlot’s lawyers had earlier told the court that he was picked up from home on November 1 last year by four officers to meet the DCP, taken to some flats in Dwarka and later to Uttam Nagar, where he was blindfolded and allegedly shot in the leg.

In previous hearings, the court had come down on the police observing that “dubious encounters cannot be used as a solution to control crime”.

MM Alka Singh, in this present order, observed that the chargesheet may have stated that police personnel fired in self defence, but it was also stated that Gehlot started to run at one point.



“However, he was again fired upon by police personnel in self defence and was hit by a bullet in his left leg, which is not at all convincing as this basic right of private self defence ceases to exist as soon as an assailant starts to retreat,” the court said.