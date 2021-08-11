Delhi court grants bail to Chinese national accused of incorporating companies using forged documents

The court observed that Luo Sang has been in custody for 170 days and the evidence against him is already with the investigating department. (File photo)

A Delhi court has granted bail to a Chinese national accused of incorporating companies using forged documents. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana has granted bail to the accused Luo Sang on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties each of the same amount.

Luo Sang had already been granted bail in July in an Enforcement Directorate case. He was accused of illegally staying in India and securing a passport by marrying an Indian woman.

“It is fairly conceded that the documents used by the applicant/accused of procuring the said PAN Card and Aadhar Card have till date not been seized by the concerned IO. The prosecution fails to throw any light upon the nature of these documents to say with certitude that the documents used by the applicant/accused in procuring Aadhar Card and PAN Card were in fact ‘forged documents in the technical sense of the terms,” the court said.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, who filed the bail application, told the court that the chargesheet had already been filed in the present case and hence, no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him behind the bars. He also submitted that the “applicant has been doing philanthropic work on a large scale helping the needy Indian citizens especially during the present pandemic situation.”

The court observed that Luo Sang has been in custody for 170 days and the evidence against him is already with the investigating department. The trial may take time and there is no likelihood of him attempting to influence the witnesses, it said while granting him bail.

The additional public prosecutor Irfan Ahmed opposed the bail application and said, “The applicant is a Chinese national who has been instrumental in hawala transactions and money laundering. He was in touch with various entry operators and hawala operators who run several bogus entities and bank accounts having credit of more than Rs 100 crore for one year. He used to provide money to various lamas in India who received funds at the behest of the applicant from bogus entities.”