Delhi court grants bail to CA in Rs 350 cr bank fraud case

A Delhi court granted bail to a Chartered Accountant who worked for Ratul Puri, nephew of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, in connection with a Rs 350 crore bank fraud case, noting that he cannot be left to languish in custody for an indefinite period.

Special Judge Sanjay Garg granted bail to Rajiv Aggarwal stating that he has already spent about 95 days in custody.

“The offence alleged against him is punishable with imprisonment up to seven years. Since further investigation in the case is underway, there is no likelihood of commencement of trial in near future. The applicant can not be left to languish in custody for an indefinite period,” the court said.

The court said that even though the money laundered by the accused is of “huge magnitude but it needs little emphasis that the case set up by the prosecution against the applicant can only be tested during the course of trial”.

The PMLA case stems from an August 17 CBI FIR in which Ratul Puri, his father Deepak Puri, mother Nita (Nath’s sister) and others were booked in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank fraud case filed by Central Bank of India.

The ED alleged that the directors and the promoters of M/s. Moser Baer India Limited misused and misappropriated the funds released by the Central Bank of India for business purposes.

The ED stated that “during the course of investigation, it was revealed that not only M/s Moser Baer India Limited but also its subsidiaries had taken loans and defaulted in the repayment and the total quantum of loss caused to the consortium of banks was Rs 7979.30 crores.”

The ED stated that the applicant was “instrumental in laundering of proceeds of crime of the directors of M/s. Moser Baer India Limited generated out of the loans taken from banks.”

The applicant’s lawyers submitted that the investigation in the instant case is pending since 2019 and even after filing of two supplementary complaints, further investigation is still underway.