Delhi court grants bail to asthma patient accused in Remdesivir injection racket

The accused in the case, Harshit Bansal, was arrested based on Dahiya's disclosure statement. (Representational)

A Delhi court has granted bail to a 24-year-old man, accused of being part of a Remdesivir injection racket, taking note of the fact that he has Bronchial asthma.

Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Gupta granted bail to Harshit Bansal, who is accused by the police of supplying two Remdesivir injections to an elderly woman after reading about it on social media.

“Considering the fact that the applicant is of very young age; is a student; has no previous involvement…is a known case of Bronchial asthma and the current pandemic situation, he is released on bail subject to furnishing personal bond/statutory bond of Rs 50,000…,” the court said. The accused has been in judicial custody from April 27.

According to an FIR registered at Begumpur police station at Rohini District, one Sudhir Dahiya was arrested for selling Remdesivir injections for Rs 58,000 per injection. Dahiya allegedly sold two injections to a law student, whose father was a Covid patient. It is when the complainant asked for more injections for other patients and could not pay the price of Rs 2 lakh for four injections that a complaint was filed.

The accused in the case, Harshit Bansal, was arrested based on Dahiya’s disclosure statement.

Advocate Pradeep Khatri, who appeared for the accused, told the court that “he is a victim of the current pandemic situation”.

Bansal came in contact with one Sudhir Dahiya who had put up a social media post on Remdesivir injection for his friend’s grandmother, Khatri told the court.

Bansal procured two Remdesivir injections for the elderly woman but the doctors refused to administer the injections as her condition deteriorated. The accused then allegedly told Dahiya to keep the injections so that it may be used for some other person in need.