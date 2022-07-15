Delhi court grants bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair

A Delhi court Friday granted bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity through his tweet made in 2018.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala of the Patiala House Courts granted the bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,00 with a surety and asked him not to leave the country without the court’s permission.

On the previous date of hearing, the judge had asked the police to follow the criminal procedure and not go by tweets when he found out that the police had not recorded the statement of the person behind the anonymous Twitter handle that highlighted Zubair’s tweet which eventually led to a Delhi Police investigation.

The prosecution had prayed that Zubair not be granted bail since his tweet was meant to incite people and create ill will. The police claimed a foreign funding angle and said, “Zubair accepted payments and till date has not disclosed the identity of the persons who transferred the money.”

Zubair’s lawyers have categorically denied these allegations. His lawyers had argued that an anonymous Twitter account had dug out Zubair’s tweet and said that the identity of the person behind this Twitter account is yet to be revealed.

They had also argued that Zubair had not taken any foreign donation. Advocate Vrinda Grover who appeared for Zubair had argued that “FCRA has no application in this case” and was “belatedly added” because the case was not able to withstand the IPC sections that were added before.