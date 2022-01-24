Delhi court frames sedition charges against Sharjeel Imam

A Delhi court has framed sedition charges against JNU student Sharjeel Imam for allegedly making provocative speeches in New Delhi’s Jamia area and at the Aligarh Muslim University against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Imam has been booked under several cases, including a UAPA case in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots. For the speech he gave at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16, 2020, he was booked for sedition by police of five states — Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, New Delhi, Manipur — and arrested from Bihar.

This is a developing story