Delhi court frames charges against 6 for murder of 85-yr-old in Feb riots

A Delhi court has framed murder charges against six men in the case of an 85-year-old woman who choked to death when her house was torched during the riots in Northeast Delhi in February last year.

All the six accused — Varun Kumar, Arun Kumar, Vishal Singh, Ravi Kumar, Prakash Chand and Suresh Singh — have pleaded not guilty and will face trial in the matter.

According to the chargesheet, on February 25, when the mob torched Akbari Begum’s house, other members escaped to the roof but Begum could not. She subsequently died due to asphyxia and her charred body was found on a folding bed.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav framed charges under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 143 (punishment—whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 455 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 396 (dacoity with murder), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc).