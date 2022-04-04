Delhi court orders FIR against 3 police officers for ‘shooting suspect in the knee’

A Delhi court, on March 28, ordered the police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against three officers who were part of a team which allegedly picked up a suspect and shot him in the knee.

A Sessions Court had pulled up the police after it noted that in a span of three months, five suspects, who were all apprehended by a Special Staff team of Dwarka District, were blindfolded and shot in the knee. The police had accused the suspects of various offences and claimed that they were shot in retaliatory firing.

In this particular case, one Deepak Chauhan told the court that he was held by the Special Staff on October 1, 2021, and kept in their office for three days. He was later taken to a cremation ground and shot in the knee. The police have claimed that he was going to supply weapons to a criminal gang when he was intercepted. They added that Chauhan had shot a head constable who was wearing a bullet-proof jacket and was shot in the knee when the cops retaliated.

Metropolitan Magistrate Pranay Kumar Joshi began his order by quoting from American writer Will Durant’s book — The Pleasures of Philosophy. “The Thrasymachus of [Plato’s] Republic proclaimed to the world that ‘might is right’, and justice merely the interest of the stronger; the ‘unjust’ is Lord over the truly simple and just, and the ‘just’ is always loser by comparison,” he said.

Borrowing from English Judge Lord Denning’s quote, he added: “Be you ever so high, the law is above you.” The court also said that these “words of wisdom are often forgotten as the moments of passion and zeal to deliver vigilante justice”.

“But the courts have been vested with the responsibility to keep a check on these executive excesses so that the flame of the Rule of Law is never laid to rest,” the court added.

The court agreed with the observations made by the sessions judge that there exists an unequal equation between the complainant and the might of authorities who are sought to be made accused and said that “not only the investigation by the police is desired rather an investigation by a top-rung police official is required in the instant matter”.

To ensure an impartial investigation, the court ordered a DCP rank officer from another district to probe the incident. The court also ordered the concerned SHO to register an FIR and file a compliance report in the matter.

It added that the facts and circumstances of the matter unarguably calls for the immediate use of Delhi Witness Protection Scheme, 2015.