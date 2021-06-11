Delhi court extends judicial custody of wrestler Sushil Kumar till June 25

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of jailed Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar till June 25, in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, where young wrestler Sagar Rana alias Sagar Dhankar was beaten to death.

Kumar was produced before a Metropolitan Magistrate at Rohini District Court after his nine-day judicial custody ended today.

Earlier this week, a Delhi Court had dismissed the plea by Kumar for special food in prison including health supplement containing protein, Omega-3 capsules, jointment capsules, Pre-workout C4, Hyde, Multivitamin GNC, Exercises Bands, as he wanted to continue his career in wrestling etc.

On May 4, Sagar Dhankar, who had competed in the 97-kg Greco-Roman category, was beaten to death following a clash between two groups.

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar, over a property dispute, at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5.

A video had surfaced on social media in which Kumar and others were purportedly seen assaulting Dhankar.

The 23-year-old Dhankar later succumbed to the injuries. Kumar and Ajay were arrested by Delhi police on May 23, after they were on the run.