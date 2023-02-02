Remove misleading material on eligibility for admission from website, Delhi High Court tells DU

The Delhi High Court has recently asked Delhi University (DU) to immediately take corrective steps in identifying and removing misleading information on the eligibility criteria for admission in any course which is contrary to the one laid out in the “Bulletin of Information” or rules of the university.

A single-judge bench of Justice Vikas Mahajan in its January 24 order said “such contradictory and misleading criteria not only creates confusion in the minds of the candidates but also leads to unwarranted litigation”.

“This court would like to observe that the University of Delhi needs to take immediate corrective measures in identifying and removing all such material from its website which mentions the eligibility criteria for admission to any course, contrary to the one stipulated in the Bulletin of Information or the statutory Rules, Regulations and Ordinances of the university,” the court observed.

The observation was made in a plea moved by a candidate named Sonam Rawal seeking admission to the MSc Botany course under the merit admission category as OBC (non-creamy layer) for the academic year 2022-2023.

It was Rawal’s case that her candidature for admission under the merit admission category was ignored by the DU’s Department of Botany as the first admission list did not mention her name despite having scored 88.96 per cent in B.Sc. (H) Biological Science while other candidates had scored less than her.

When Rawal enquired from the admission branch she found out that she is not eligible for merit or percentage-based admission to the MSc Botany course in terms of the prospectus released by the university, as she did not possess the eligibility qualification for BSc (Hons) Botany.

Rawal contended that she was “misled by the online application form” for admission to MSc Botany filled by her where for the merit-based category, the eligibility criteria also included BSc. (Hons) Biological Science.

However, dismissing the plea, the high court noted that the candidate herself did not dispute the eligibility criteria for admission to the MSc Botany course under the merit admission category, as mentioned in the Bulletin of Information 2022, is BSc (Hons) Botany from University of Delhi.

“Admittedly, the petitioner does not satisfy this criterion as she possesses the degree of BSc (Hons) Biological Science and not BSc (Hons) Botany. The petitioner was only eligible under the entrance exam category. Indeed, the petitioner did apply under the entrance exam category also. However, as mentioned in the rejoinder, she did not take the examination under the entrance exam category as she was busy preparing for another entrance exam,”

The high court held that the eligibility criteria as mentioned in Bulletin of Information 2022 of the university “shall govern the admission to MSc Botany course under the merit category”.

“The petitioner cannot take advantage of the inadvertent error that has crept in the admission form available on the website. Such a mistake on part of the respondent university would not clothe the petitioner with any legal right. Surely, the doctrine of estoppel cannot be applied against public authorities when their mistaken advice or representation is found to be in breach of a Statute. Obviously, this court cannot direct the respondent university to commit breach of its Bulletin of Information. It is settled legal position that the Bulletin of Information has the force of law and it is also trite that there is no estoppel against law,” the court held.

The high court considered the Bulletin of Information, 2022, as well as of the previous three years and said that the same eligibility criteria have been consistently followed for admission to the MSc Botany course in the past, both for the entrance exam category and the merit admission category. It said that the candidate did not seek clarification from the DU on which eligibility criteria will apply – the one given in the Bulletin of Information or that mentioned in the PG admission form.

“Now after having unsuccessfully participated in the selection process, the petitioner cannot turn around and challenge the criteria of admission given in the Bulletin of Information,” the high court noted dismissing the candidate’s plea.