Delhi court dismisses Shahrukh bail plea

Shahrukh Pathan is accused of pointing a gun at a head constable

A Delhi court has dismissed two interim bail applications filed by Shahrukh Pathan, who was photographed pointing a gun at a Delhi Police head constable during the Northeast Delhi riots.

Pathan had sought interim bail in two cases for taking care of his mother, who has been asked to undergo surgery for a back injury. In one case, Pathan was arrested for brandishing a gun at Delhi police head constable Deepak Dahiya, while in the other he was arrested in relation to the gunshot injury of one Rohit Shukla during the riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said that going by Pathan’s conduct and the manner in which he had absconded and was arrested later, he was a flight risk.

Pathan had also told the court that his father had an emergency knee operation. However, the police in their reply told the court there was no emergency for the surgery.

In the gunshot injury case, the court said a Tihar jail report found Shahrukh’s conduct in jail unsatisfactory — for using abusive language and misbehaving with security personnel on September 24, 2020.

“Even the conduct of the accused or how he had absconded and was arrested on secret information from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, later on in another case (where he fired and pointed his gun at policeman), is also relevant as it suggests that he is a flight risk,” the court said. It further said Pathan’s father and relatives can take care of his mother at this time.

Special Public Prosecutor Devender Kumar Bhatia, appearing for the police, opposed the bail plea saying Pathan had allegedly fired at Dahiya with an intention to kill him, aiming at his head.

