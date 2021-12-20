Delhi court discharges Sengar, five others in accident case

Citing that there was no evidence against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a Delhi court on Monday discharged him and five others in the case where the Unnao rape survivor’s family members and her lawyer were killed in a road accident.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey discharged Sengar and five other co-accused – Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyanendra Singh, Rinku Singh and Awdesh Singh – ruling that “prima facie there is no evidence against the accused.

The court noted that “no evidence of any nature regarding criminal conspiracy apart from oral statement of the complainant and his family members is produced or attached with the Court record.”

The accident took place on 27 July, 2019 when a truck coming collided with the car, in which two of rape survivor’s aunts and a lawyer were killed in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh. The survivor sustained serious injuries and was shifted to Delhi for treatment .

The court, however, framed charges under sections 304-(a) (causing death by negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code against the driver of the truck, Ashish Kumar Pal. It also framed charges under sections 506 (ii) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and section 34 (common intention) of the IPC against Sengar’s associates, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh and Naveen Singh.

Furthermore, the court said that the complainant’s wife, who expired in the accident, could not be examined. The woman was the source of information regarding the allegations that Sengar and the other accused persons extended threats to the family.

A CBI investigation was carried out to establish whether Sengar and the co accused persons had extended threats to the rape survivor’s family on multiple court appearances in Unnao and mounted pressure on them to compromise the case. The court, noted that the “CBI found that allegation…could not be substantiated by any independent evidence except the version of the complainant, victim and victim’s family.”

The case drew public outrage and the Supreme Court transferred the trial in five cases connected to the case to Delhi. Sengar is currently serving a life sentence after he was found guilty of raping the minor.