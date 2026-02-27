‘Had faith that truth would prevail’: Arvind Kejriwal’s wife after Delhi court gives clean chit to former CM, Sisodia in excise policy case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a big relief to Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, a court here on Friday discharged and 21 others in the politically charged liquor policy case, as it refused to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet.
Arvind Kejriwal on Friday described the excise policy case against him as the ‘biggest political conspiracy’ in the history of independent India after a Delhi court discharged him in the matter.
The three-time former Delhi chief minister broke down while speaking to reporters shortly after the verdict. He said the court had proved that he, Manish Sisodia and the Aam Aadmi Party were “kattar imaandar”.
Member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Atishi reacted to the order, saying, “Truth alone triumphs. No matter how many false accusations are made, and no matter how much oppression is carried out, in the end, truth prevails. Today, it is evident before the entire nation, the BJP’s conspiracy and Arvind Kejriwal’s unwavering honesty.”
सत्यमेव जयते!
चाहे कितने भी झूठे आरोप लगाये, चाहे कितना अत्याचार किया, लेकिन आख़िरकर सच की जीत हुई।
आज पूरे देश के सामने है – भाजपा का षड्यंत्र और अरविंद केजरीवाल की कट्टर ईमानदारी
Reacting to the court verdict, RJD MP Manoj Jha said the outcome marked the beginning of the end for what he described as politically motivated cases. “This is how all vendetta cases will end. This was merit-based petitioning of a vendetta-driven case. A political battle was fought in this way. This is a start. Everyone will get the relief like these two people have got,” he said.
VIDEO | Delhi: RJD MP Manoj Jha says, "This how all vendetta cases will end. This was merit petitioning of a vendetta based case. A political battle was fought in this way. This is a start. Everyone will get the relief like these two people have got."
Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, said she first thanked God and the judge “for showing such courage”. She said her husband had lived his life with honesty and only wished to see the country progress.
“They made us suffer. They sent Arvind ji and his colleagues to jail and caused immense hardship. But I always had faith that God would stand by us and that truth would prevail,” she said, also thanking supporters who stood by the family during the legal battle.
Kejriwal alleged that the excise case was fabricated to politically target and weaken his party. He further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were behind what he called a false case.
Special Judge Jitendra Singh discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others, saying the CBI chargesheet contained several gaps and was not supported by sufficient evidence. The court refused to take cognisance of the chargesheet in the alleged corruption case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
