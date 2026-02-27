‘Had faith that truth would prevail’: Arvind Kejriwal’s wife after Delhi court gives clean chit to former CM, Sisodia in excise policy case

A Delhi court on Friday discharged Kejriwal and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in an excise police-related corruption case, refusing to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet. (PTI Photo)

In a big relief to Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, a court here on Friday discharged and 21 others in the politically charged liquor policy case, as it refused to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet.

Arvind Kejriwal on Friday described the excise policy case against him as the ‘biggest political conspiracy’ in the history of independent India after a Delhi court discharged him in the matter.

The three-time former Delhi chief minister broke down while speaking to reporters shortly after the verdict. He said the court had proved that he, Manish Sisodia and the Aam Aadmi Party were “kattar imaandar”.