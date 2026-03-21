Make sure Tahir Hussain’s surgery is conducted in 15 days: Delhi court

A Delhi court on Friday directed authorities to ensure that former Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Tahir Hussain’s surgery for a hernia is conducted within 15 days and that he is provided with post-surgery care. Hussain, an accused in the Northeast Delhi riots “larger conspiracy” case, has been in jail since 2020.

“The surgery of the applicant, as required, shall be conducted within 15 days from today unless some medical complications result in delay in the surgery. The applicant shall be provided all post operative care in hospital and in jail as per the recommendations of the doctor,” Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh of Karkardooma Courts said in his order.