Delhi court directs police to probe mosque attack

A Delhi court has ordered police to register an FIR and carry out a probe into the alleged attack on a mosque in Northeast Delhi by armed rioters.

On February 25 last year, rioters allegedly broke into the mosque in Shiv Vihar after a power cut and set two LPG cylinders on fire, causing an explosion. A saffron flag was later planted atop the mosque allegedly by a local, who has been named in the complaint with two others.

M R Shamshad, who filed the application in court, asked it to direct police to register a separate FIR into the arson, since this particular incident was clubbed with another FIR, making it “irrelevant”.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mayuri Singh, in her order Monday, stated that a cognizable offence was made out.

“In my considered opinion, FIR is to be registered if a cognizable offence is made out. As per the allegations contained in the complaint regarding the incident of fire, etc in the Madina mosque, cognizable offence is clearly made out and a proper investigation is required as it cannot be said that all the evidences are within the reach of the complainant, even though he has named some of the persons allegedly involved in the offence,” the order said.