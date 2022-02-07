Delhi court directs police to file report in plea seeking registration of FIR against Sudarshan TV editor

A Delhi court has asked the Delhi Police to file an action taken report (ATR) in a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Sudarshan TV editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke for allegedly giving hate speeches at an event in Delhi.

The plea was filed by social worker Vikas Kangra, through his lawyer Mehmood Pracha, who alleged that Chavhanke made a “derogatory hate speech with a criminal motive of not (just) striking feelings of hatred, ill-will, and enmity against all communities of India, other than the upper caste Hindu community, but also with an intent to strike terror in their minds”.

The plea was filed at Patiala House Court and the report is expected to be filed on March 7.

The applicant claimed that Chavhanke, at an event organised by the Hindu Yuva Vahini, “can be heard administering an aggressive, hostile, and terrorising oath to the crowd gathered at the place of incident”. The plea further claimed that Chavhanke was exhorting for a “Hindu Rashtra” by administering oaths to their members to go to any extent including killing people.

It also claimed that the words spoken by Chavhanke were used with a “clear cut motive of establishing a Hindu Rashtra in place of the Republic of India” and such actions “strike terror in the minds of the minority communities and other oppressed class communities of India”.