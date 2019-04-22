Toggle Menu
Najeeb case: Give closure report documents to his mother, Delhi HC directs CBIhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-court-directs-cbi-to-give-closure-report-documents-of-missing-jnu-student-najeebs-case-to-mother-5688696/

Najeeb case: Give closure report documents to his mother, Delhi HC directs CBI

The court's order came while hearing a protest petition filed by Najeeb Ahmed's mother, Fatima Nafees, against the Central Bureau of Investigation's closure report in the case

Najeeb Ahmad, missing JNU student, JNU student, CBI
Fatima Nafees, missing JNU student Najeeb’s mother (File photo)

A Delhi court on Monday directed the CBI to give copies of all statements and documents related to the closure report of probe into missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed’s case to his mother within two weeks.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Naveen Kumar Kashyap directed the probe agency to supply the documents in physical or electronic form and asked the investigating officer of the case to appear before it in person on May 7.

The court’s order came while hearing a protest petition filed by Ahmed’s mother, Fatima Nafees, against the Central Bureau of Investigation’s closure report in the case.

The lawyer appearing argued that she has not been supplied statement of witnesses.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Goa speaker, two MLAs get Bombay HC notice on shifting from MGP to BJP
2 The periphery of City Beautiful is in state of confusion, anarchy: Ravinder Kaur
3 Foreigner held with satellite phone at Jaipur airport