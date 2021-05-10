Delhi court denies interim relief to owner of restaurants from where oxygen concentrators were seized

Oxygen concentrators being taken away following a raid at the 'Khan Chacha' restaurant in New Delhi, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

A Delhi Court on Monday refused to grant a stay on coercive action against businessman Navneet Kalra’s anticipatory bail application which will now be heard on Tuesday.

Kalra has been accused of black-marketing oxygen concentrators in the national capital.

Additional Sessions Judge Sumit Dass was supposed to hear the anticipatory bail plea filed by Kalra, but the police asked for a day’s time from the court to file a reply in the matter.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava also told the court that the case may be heard in a different court since the investigation has been transferred to the crime branch.

The court ordered the investigating officer of the case to be present in court on Tuesday along with a copy of the reply.

When the prosecutor had asked the court whether there was any stay on coercive action against Kalra since his application will be taken up tomorrow, the Court said it was not granting any relief.

Delhi Police on Monday issued a look-out-circular against Kalra, who owns the three establishments including Khan Chacha in Khan Market from where police recovered oxygen concentrators.

Investigation into the case has been transferred to the inter-state-cell of the crime branch

Police had said that they had recovered 524 concentrators from two top restaurants — Town Hall and Khan Chacha — in Khan Market, and Nege Ju in Lodhi Colony. All the three restaurants are owned by Kalra.