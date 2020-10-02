Delhi court denies bail to riot accused in head constable’s murder

The observations were made by Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav in a bail order of Mohd Arif, who was represented by his counsel Mehmood Pracha. (Representational Image)

A Delhi court dismissed the bail plea of an accused arrested in connection with the murder of head constable Ratan Lal during the February Northeast Delhi riots. In its order, it said rioters, including “burqa-clad women, were clearly seen attacking the police party”, which prima facie indicated that there was a conspiracy to block the Wazirabad road, and if resisted by police, could go to any extent “to liquidate them by use of force”.

Observing that the charges against the applicant are serious in nature, public witnesses in the matter are residents of the same locality, and the possibility of applicant threatening or intimidating them if released on bail at this stage cannot be ruled out, the court dismissed Arif’s bail.

Going through the statements of witnesses as well as CCTV footage, the court said it was prima facie evident that on February 24, from 11 am onwards, “there was some kind of buzz around and the persons of a particular community are clearly seen charged up”.

Stating that the scene of crime was in front of the anti-CAA protest site, the court stated, “It is clearly evident that protestors, organisers, motivated persons in the mob, and certain unscrupulous elements had surrounded the scene of crime and appeared to be fully equipped with rioting material like stones, sticks, sharp-edged weapons and other sort of raw weapons. Even burqa-clad women are clearly seen attacking the police party with sticks and other material in their hands, and they clearly appeared to be charged up. It has also come on record that some of the persons of the mob had taken possession of the rooftops of high-rise buildings at or around 25 feet road, having firearms and other rioting material with them. All this prima facie indicates that everything was being done under a well-hatched conspiracy, the common object whereof was to cause blockade of the main Wazirabad road and if resisted by the police, then to go to any extent to liquidate them by use of force.”

