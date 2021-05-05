Delhi court denies bail to man for not taking efforts to stop wife from suicide

The court was told that there was not an iota of evidence against the accused except for bail allegations from family members of the deceased.

A Delhi court denied bail to a man who allegedly spoke to her wife on phone five minutes before she hung herself. The court also said that the man could have “avoided the incident if he was innocent, but he did not make any effort to break open the door and to stop his wife.”

Special Judge Sunil Chaudhary denied bail to the accused, Amit Sharma. In his bail order, the judge wrote, “I have found that death of the wife of the applicant is not natural and the applicant was at home at the time of the incident and had made conversation with her for a long time telephonically. It was the applicant who could have avoided the incident if he was innocent but he did not make any effort to break open the door and to stop his wife from doing the act of suicide.”

Masood Ahmad, the Additional Public Prosecutor told the court that “The accused had talks with the deceased for about 377 seconds just prior to the incident. It is submitted that he intimated to the police that ‘one lady has killed herself’ and did not report it was his wife.

Sharma’s lawyer Pradeep Teotia argued before the court that he “has been falsely implicated and from the bare perusal of the FIR, it is clear that all the allegations levelled with due deliberation, mala-fide intentions, and ulterior motive in order to implicate the applicant and his relatives and the witnesses have been planted in order to create false evidence against him.”

“It is submitted that the statement of witnesses recorded during the investigation is showing that one day prior to committing suicide by the victim she was leading her life happily and that the allegations of the demand of dowry are general in nature without disclosing any specific instance,” Teotia argued before the court.