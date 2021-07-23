Delhi court denies bail to Amrapali group director in multi-crore scam case

The court was hearing cases filed by homebuyers over delay in completing projects.

Observing that white-collar crimes are committed in a pre-planned manner and regardless of consequences to society, a Delhi Court Friday dismissed the bail application of an Amrapali group director, who was arrested in a multi-crore scam.

Additional Sessions Judge Surabhi Sharma Vats dismissed the bail plea of Ajay Kumar observing that the chances of the accused threatening the victim cannot be ruled out as huge money/stake was involved in the case.

“The offences alleged are white-collar crimes and fall within the category of economic offences which are committed in a pre-planned manner with the cool calculations and designs to derive wrongful personal gains regardless of its consequences on the society at large. The economic offences stand at a grave footing than the other offences. The nature and gravity of the offences alleged are quite serious. The present matter involves a huge amount of money affecting the public at large,” the court said in its order.

Advocate Rajesh Kumar Anand, who appeared on behalf of Kumar told the court that he was “never a director of the company and was given the responsibility of looking after the day to day projects which he effectively handled”.

His lawyer denied that he “never met the complainant in the case for the purpose of buying flats at Amrapali Silicon City at any point in time.”

Opposing the bail plea, Additional Public Prosecutor, Sunil Dutt said that the allegations were serious in nature. The prosecution told the court that the complainant on the case had paid Rs 6.60 crore for the possession of 26 fully furnished flats at Tower G1 at Amrapali Silicon City.

After the date for handing over the possession expired, the directors of the company promised to compensate him, however, the cheques given as security were dishonoured and later it came to know that the project did not exist.