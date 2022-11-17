Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

A Delhi court Thursday denied bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Special Judge Vikas Dhull at the Rouse Avenue court denied bail to Jain in a case that has had its fair share of twists.

The case was first heard by Special Judge Geetanjali Goel for 40 days when the court had posed some tough questions for the central investigating agency seeking explanations as to what was the criminality in this case.

Towards the end of the bail arguments, the ED sought to transfer the trial out of her court claiming that the judge did not consider the agency’s allegations that as the minister of jail and hospitals Jain could fudge health reports.

Following a failed attempt at challenging the trial transfer from the Delhi High court, Jain’s lawyers subsequently decided to withdraw their application from the Supreme court.

Following his trial being transferred to special judge Dhull, the ED submitted an affidavit alleging that Jain abused his power in jail as he was provided with fresh-cut fruits and massages by unknown people. Jain’s lawyers, on the other hand, had pushed back against the agency’s allegations arguing that they were made to prejudice the judge’s mind.

Even outside the courtroom, the heat stayed on Jain as alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar shot off a string of letters alleging that the AAP leader had asked for protection money from him. Chandrasekhar also leveled allegations against Jain of abuse of power in jail. The allegations were denied by the AAP with the ruling party calling the charges absurd.

The ED’s main arguments pressed the fact Jain was in de facto control of the companies under investigation and that his wife Poonam Jain replaced him following his resignation and was not a stranger to show that he held de facto control of the companies.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who appeared on behalf of the ED, had opposed his bail plea by submitting that Jain was the kingpin who was not only involved in “converting black money to white” but also in tampering with evidence. Raju had told the court that the companies under investigation were “only paper companies, they did not earn any income and did not have any intrinsic value.”

Senior advocate N Hariharan, who represented Jain, had argued the ED at best has an income tax violation case that was not a scheduled offence. Hariharan also argued the ED was taking a notional basis for their case which was alien to law and reiterated that control of the companies under investigation was never with Jain, who was a minority shareholder.

The defence lawyers had also contended Poonam’s name, which cropped up as the member of a trust, under ED investigation was a case of mistaken identity wherein a woman sharing the same name was the actual member and alleged that the agency did not even bother to conduct an address verification.

The CBI had filed a case in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and a year later filed a charge sheet against Jain, his wife, and four of his associates in the disproportionate assets case.

Following this case, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, and JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd.

The ED has alleged Jain “beneficially owned and controlled” the above-mentioned companies during the period 2015-16 when he was a public servant and “received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the Hawala route.”