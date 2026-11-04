‘Fled to US, deleted chats’: No bail for ‘mastermind’ behind Rs 840-cr medical procurement ‘scam’

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district court... Read More
A Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to Rajiv Rangila, the alleged mastermind behind the Rs 842-crore medical procurement ‘scam’.
“… the applicant/accused used to delete communication in the form of Whatsapp messages exchanged between him and other persons, including the representatives of manufacturers, which would show his propensity to destroy material piece of evidence in the past,” said Special Judge Vidya Prakash of Rouse Avenue Court in an order issued on Wednesday.
“Not only this, there are statements of official witnesses recorded during investigation, showing that they were intimidated by the accused persons, including the applicant/accused, either to do their official work in the manner and as per the dictation/command of the applicant/accused, failing which, they were bye-passed in the hierarchy of the official functions,” he added.
According to the Delhi government’s Anti Corruption Branch (ACB), represented in court by Senior Public Prosecutor Kumar Sanjay, tenders were manipulated to favour companies owned by pharmaceutical trader Rangila.
As per the ACB, the accused tied up with manufacturers, fixed supply rates and cash kickbacks. The scam allegedly cost the exchequer a loss of Rs 842 crore.
The prosecution alleged that tender specifications were tailor-made for his firms, that he prepared technical evaluation sheets which officials approved within hours, and that his firms’ bills were cleared within a day or two while other suppliers had to wait over two years.
“…the entire conduct of the applicant/accused, as reflected from the record, is shown to be mala fide, inasmuch as he had fled away from India to United States on or about 26.06.2026,” the court said.
Non-bailable warrants were issued against him on July 7. He returned to India on September 23 and was arrested the next day.
“By his alleged acts, the applicant/accused, in connivance with co-accused persons, have allegedly caused a wrongful loss of 842 crores to the Govt. exchequer, which almost paralyzed the healthcare Institutes of Delhi Govt., thereby affecting health of the general public at large,” the court said.
The court also noted there were two other FIRs registered against him at Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar and Sadar police stations in Karnal, stating they showed “criminal antecedents”.
The case centres on the CPA, the nodal agency responsible for supplying medicines, vaccines and medical equipment to Delhi government hospitals and healthcare facilities. The ACB has also alleged that 10 important procurement files could not be traced.
The chargesheet filed in the case names three public servants – Dr Ranga, Head of Office of the CPA; Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) chief Dr Vatsala Aggarwal; and former deputy controller of accounts at CPA, Neeraj Chopra. Rangila’s role is likely to be examined in the supplementary chargesheet.