‘Fled to US, deleted chats’: No bail for ‘mastermind’ behind Rs 840-cr medical procurement ‘scam’

A Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to Rajiv Rangila, the alleged mastermind behind the Rs 842-crore medical procurement ‘scam’.

“… the applicant/accused used to delete communication in the form of Whatsapp messages exchanged between him and other persons, including the representatives of manufacturers, which would show his propensity to destroy material piece of evidence in the past,” said Special Judge Vidya Prakash of Rouse Avenue Court in an order issued on Wednesday.

“Not only this, there are statements of official witnesses recorded during investigation, showing that they were intimidated by the accused persons, including the applicant/accused, either to do their official work in the manner and as per the dictation/command of the applicant/accused, failing which, they were bye-passed in the hierarchy of the official functions,” he added.