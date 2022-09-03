Helpless animals targeted due to greed: Delhi court denies bail to man accused of selling tiger claws

Denying bail to a man accused of trying to sell tiger and leopard claws in the capital, a Delhi court Friday said that while concerns on the environment are repeatedly raised, helpless animals are repeatedly targeted on account of insatiable greed.

Special Judge Nirja Bhatia denied bail to accused Ashok Parekh who was arrested by the CBI under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act after the agency intercepted him with six animal claws on July 14, 2022.

Nine more claws were later recovered by the agency, and a wildlife inspector testified that the claws belonged to Tiger and Leopard, whose sale is prohibited under the Act.

The court said, “While concerns regarding the environment are repeatedly raised, helpless animals are repeatedly targeted on account of the insatiable greed of some. The seriousness of the offence cannot be brushed aside as one of the dominant factors for consideration of the grant of bail while the investigation is yet underway and other fringe support or an accomplice may still be out of reach of the investigating agency.”

The lawyers for the accused argued that while he was arrested outside a hotel in central Delhi, he was taken in a CBI official vehicle in which he travelled for around 45 minutes, which arouses doubts in the case. The prosecution vehemently opposed the allegation of false implication and planting of the seized articles in the possession of the accused.

The CBI alleged that the note of proceedings was not immediately made since they were arrested from a busy place and the accused persons themselves requested that they be shifted from the place.