Delhi court denies bail to private firm director for leaking ITBP exam papers on WhatsApp

Observing that leak of examination papers casts a negative impression over the capabilities of government agencies to conduct a fair examination, a Delhi court has denied bail to the director of a private firm for allegedly leaking examination papers related to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Khanagwal denied bail to the accused Jaydeep Goswami by saying: “It is also observed these days that such kind of leak of examination papers are rampant which casts a negative impression over the capabilities of government agencies to conduct the fair and impartial examination. Such acts will have serious repercussions.”

ITBP New Delhi outsourced the conduct of the written examination to the Indian Institute of Psychometry and it is alleged that the bail applicant, who was one of the directors of the firm that was responsible for the conduct of the examination, leaked the question paper and it was circulated on WhatsApp even before the conduct of the examination.

Also Read | Tattoo on right arm: Delhi HC declares candidate unfit for ITBP post

The Delhi Police alleged that since it was the responsibility of the firm to get the examination conducted properly and fairly and the agreement was between the ITBP and Indian Institute of Psychometry, it was not authorised to further outsource the conduct of the examination to some other persons.

The police also alleged that the said firm was “solely responsible for setting and printing of question paper along with designing and printing of OMR answer sheets and also to secure packing, handling, to and fro transportation of question papers and answer sheets and maintaining the desired level of confidentiality and for that purpose, ITBP had not authorised the firm to outsource any other person for the same purpose.”

The court noted that there have been “allegations of intentional outsourcing against the rules and involvement of accused along with other directors to leak the question papers for economic gain.”