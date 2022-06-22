Delhi court denies bail to man accused of assaulting 4-star hotel staff, outraging modesty of woman

A Delhi court has rejected the bail application of a man accused of assaulting the staff of a four-star hotel in South Delhi and outraging the modesty of a woman employee at the premises in December last year.

The First Information Report (FIR) in this case was registered on December 20, 2021, under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (Common Intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chanakyapuri police station.

The woman claimed that the man and his associates assaulted the hotel owner when they were denied entry. The woman also claimed that during the assault the accused also assaulted her with an intent to outrage her modesty.

Duty Magistrate Udbhav Kumar Jain, in his order passed on June 18, said that the fact that the accused was not joining the investigation, his previous criminal involvements, and the nature of the allegations were grounds for dismissal of bail.

Senior advocate K K Manan, who appeared on behalf of the man, stated that his client was falsely implicated in this case, which was a matter of a dispute between two partners.

Manan also pointed to the delay in the registration of FIR to state that his client was falsely implicated in the case.

Advocate Shalab Gupta, who represented the woman, argued that bail should not be granted to the accused and apprised the court of the fact that his anticipatory bail was previously rejected by a court which found that he was present at the scene of the crime. Gupta had also submitted that the accused had previous criminal involvements.