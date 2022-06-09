Delhi court defers passing order in Qutub case after man claiming to be Agra rulers’ heir intervenes

A Delhi court deferred passing its order on a revision petition challenging the dismissal of a plea seeking restoration of “27 Hindu and Jain temples” at the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque inside the Qutub Minar complex after a fresh application seeking the rights to the land in Delhi was filed by a man claiming to be the heir of the rulers of the erstwhile United Province of Agra.

Additional District Judge Nikhil Chopra had reserved the order last month. As the judge was transferred to Rouse Avenue Court, the matter was being heard by ADJ Dinesh Kumar.

The order was deferred after a counsel mentioned before the court that a fresh application was been moved on behalf of one Kunwar Mahendra Dhwaj Prasad Singh through advocate ML Sharma. Sharma told the court that his client’s territory, extending from Meerut to Agra was not merged into Independent India by way of a treaty. The counsel said that thus as an independent entity, he is seeking the rights to land in the national capital

The application will now be taken up for submission on August 24. In the meanwhile, a reply is to be filed by the parties.

On the last date of the hearing, the court flagged two key aspects of the case — the right to worship and the character of the structure. The district court questioned how one can claim a legal right for restoration for something that happened 800 years ago.

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has maintained that the Qutub Minar complex’s status cannot be changed to allow worship. The ASI opposed the plea, arguing that the mosque’s character was frozen after it came under the protection of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958.

Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, who addressed arguments on behalf of the petitioners, said that the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque was constructed after 27 temples were demolished and that no prayers have been offered at the mosque in the past 800 years.

Stressing that the petitioners just wanted the restoration of deities and the conduct of puja, and not “demolish anything”, he submitted: “When there was a temple in existence much before the mosque, why can’t it be restored?”

On November 29, 2021, a civil judge, while dismissing the plea, had observed that wrongs committed in the past “cannot be the basis of disturbing (the) peace of our present and future”.