Delhi court summons DCP to personally explain ‘disobedience’ of station house officers

A Delhi court has summoned DCP (North-East) to personally explain why station house officers (SHO) in the area were “disobeying” court orders. Special judge Sunil Chaudhary made the observations while granting bail to an accused in a theft case.

The court made the observations after the local SHO in this case failed to file a reply to the bail application of the accused person or even attend the hearing as ordered previously.

“The SHO has not joined the hearing so far. This type of irregularity and instances of disobediences of the court orders by the SHOs have already been brought into the notice of DCP, North-East and he apprised the court that he has issued circulars directing the SHOs and ACPs to ensure filing of reply to the bail applications in the court as well as to supply its copy to the parties well in time,” the court said.

The accused was arrested by the police for allegedly stealing sewing machines in the Karawal Nagar area. He had been in judicial custody since July 6. His lawyer told the court that the accused was working as a labourer for the complainant who owned the sewing machines. The defence counsel told the court that the present complaint was filed after the accused kept asking the complainant for the wages, which had not been paid.

The court said that the instances of non-compliance with the directions have also been brought to the notice of DCP (North-East) with direction to take appropriate action but he has failed to take any action.

“Let DCP, North-East explain personally as to why the instructions have not been complied with and what action is proposed against the delinquent official for non-compliance of instructions within a week,” the court said.