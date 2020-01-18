‘Collective conscience of society shaken’: Court convicts two for raping 5-year-old girl in 2013

In its judgment, the court said the child experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality. (Representational Image) In its judgment, the court said the child experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality. (Representational Image)

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court Saturday convicted two men for raping a five-year-old girl in east Delhi in 2013, saying the case had shaken the collective conscience of the society.

The court judgment said, “Collective conscience of the society shaken. In our society, minor girls are worshipped as goddess.”

“The child, who was just 5-years-old, experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality,” it added.

The quantum of sentence in the case will be announced on January 30.

The two men had raped the girl and shoved objects in her private parts on April 15, 2013. They had fled after committing the crime and leaving the girl in a room, believing her to be dead. The child was rescued 40 hours later.

The two convicts were arrested by Delhi police separately from Bihar respectively in 2013. The charge sheet was filed on May 24 that year and charges were framed by the court on July 11.

The father of the victim expressed satisfaction on finally getting justice for his daughter. “Though the trial should have been completed in two years, we are happy we got justice after six years,” he said.

It took more than five years to complete the recording of the statement of 57 prosecution witnesses in the POCSO court.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd