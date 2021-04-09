Delhi court convicts AAP MLA in 2013 rioting case

A Delhi court Friday convicted Aam Aadmi Party MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in a rioting case in 2013 in which the MLA and over 300 people protested against the police for not taking serious action in a murder case.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel convicted Tripathi for being part of an unlawful assembly and for obstructing public servants from doing their duty. Apart from Tripathi, the court also convicted Geeta in this case. A total of 21 persons were facing trial in this case and apart from two convictions, the rest were acquitted.

The court will now hear the arguments on sentencing on April 27.

According to the police, Tripathi — Model Town MLA — and other party workers allegedly instigated a mob of about 300 people against the Delhi Police claiming it had not taken serious action to catch the culprits in a murder case. It was alleged that the protesters had placed the victim’s body on the road to block traffic.

Charges were framed against them under Sections 147 (rioting), 186 (obstructing public servant in carrying out their duty), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 333 (causing hurt to public servant) read with 149 (unlawful assembly) of Indian Penal Code and under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

This is the second AAP MLA who has been convincted by a court this year. AAP leader Somnath Bharti was also convicted for his role in leading a mob which by broke the boundary wall at AIIMS one which some staffers also sustained injuries.