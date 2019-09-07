Delhi Court convicts 4 men in 2014 Nido Tania murder case

Observing that “a definite message needs to be given so that citizens, particularly from the North East region, feel safe in any part of the country”, a Delhi court convicted four men in connection with the murder of Nido Tania, a 19-year-old student from Arunachal Pradesh, on January 29, 2014.

Nido, son of former Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh Nido Pavitra, was beaten to death by several shopkeepers in Lajpat Nagar, who also made fun of his hairstyle and hurled racist slurs at him. He was assaulted on three separate locations with a stick and succumbed to injuries the following day. His death had ignited a public debate on racism and the case was handed over to the CBI.

The court sentenced the four accused under IPC sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention).

The court held that Farman was the main accused, and sentenced him to simple imprisonment for 10 years and a fine of Rs 20,000. Two other accused, Pawan and Surender, were sentenced to seven years and a fine of Rs 20,000. The fourth accused, Sunny Pal, was sentenced to three years after he was found involved in one incident of beating which took place at the BSES office.

However, it did not consider it a fit case for grant of compensation to Nido’s family, considering their socio-economic status.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nido’s mother Marina said: “It took them five years to give a verdict… To some extent, I may be happy. But the reason for murder was racism and discrimination… he was killed for no reason.”

In his order, Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said, “One innocent boy lost his life at an early stage on account of abhorable (sic) acts of convicts. Deterrent theory of punishment will be most appropriate to be applied in such cases. A definite message needs to be given so that citizens, particularly from the North East region, feel safe in any part of the country.”

The court noted that the accused had assaulted Nido after he broke the glass counter at a shop when they laughed at him. Nido had paid Rs 7,000 to Farman for the damage. “However, criminal instincts of convict Farman were not satisfied and he decided to give vent to his wrath. Convicts Pawan and Sunder joined Farman and other persons to assault deceased Nido near a place where an ambulance was parked…,” the court said.

CBI Special Public Prosecutor A K Singhal submitted that Nido and his friends had visited Lajpat Nagar as guests and “a message needs to be given that any citizen… can come and move freely in any part of the country without the fear of being assaulted”.

The counsel for Farman, Firoz Khan Ghazi, told The Indian Express that “the punishment was not only excessive but totally unjustified”, while counsel for the other accused prayed for leniency.

During the trial, the counsel for the accused had argued that Nido was addicted to drugs and died due to an overdose. But the court did not agree with their argument when prosecution witness Dr T Milo, in his deposition, denied the defence counsel’s claims.

The CBI had named seven persons in the case, of which three were juveniles. They were tried by a JJ board.