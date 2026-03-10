‘Much more needs to be done…’: Delhi court as it upholds conviction of man who masturbated next to woman in Metro

Court cites International Women's Day in its order as it underlines the importance of ensuring safety in public spaces for women

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
4 min readNew DelhiMar 10, 2026 08:23 PM IST
courtAn FIR was lodged in this case on March 27, 2021, at the INA Metro Police Station on the basis of the woman's statement. (File image)
A sessions court in Delhi on Monday upheld the conviction of a man who masturbated next to a woman passenger while travelling in a Metro train in 2021 as it underlined that much more needs to be done to ensure safety of women in public spaces.

Additional Sessions Judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi cited Women’s Day in his judgement. “The fact that the incident took place on a moving Metro, where the victim had to press an emergency button to seek help, underscores the robust security measures and a swift, effective response mechanism in place within the Metro system…However, much more needs to be done,” he said.

The Judge added, “… (the judgement of the Magistrate Court) sheds light on the safety and security concerns for women traveling in the Delhi Metro, a matter of increased relevance as we all celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8, 2026…. The trial court, in its order on sentence, rightly observed that offences against women, especially those committed in a public space like a crowded Metro, cause not only physical but also deep psychological trauma, violating the victim’s sense of privacy and security.”

The order dated March 9 further quoted him as saying, “On March 8, every year, International Women’s Day is celebrated across the globe, to mark and rejoice in the accomplishments of women in different spheres of life, and to create awareness that a lot more is yet to be done to bring in gender equality, opportunity, recognition.”

The incident took place on the Yellow Line enroute Saket Metro Station to INA Metro Station when the convict, Mohd. Tahir, masturbated while standing next to the woman passenger and rubbed his hand on her shoulder despite her protesting verbally, according to the complainant. After she raised an alarm, fellow passengers eventually forced him to get off the train.

An FIR was lodged in this case on March 27, 2021, at the INA Metro Police Station on the basis of the woman’s statement.

Mohd Tahir was convicted on May 24 last year under Sections 354 (acts intended to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and he had been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a period of one year on October 6 last year by Judicial Magistrate First Class Chhaya Tyagi.

The counsel for the accused argued that the complainant’s testimony is unreliable, as she had contended before the magisterial court on March 31, 2021, that she got off the train with the accused at the INA metro station. However, on December 4, 2023, she testified that she got off the train at Green Park metro station. The court rejected this argument as it was “not fatal” to the case, the counsel said.

“The confusion about the names of the Metro Station on the part of the complainant, as flagged by the appellant, is a red herring argument,” the Judge said.

“This court finds that the impugned judgment passed by the Trial Court is based on the direct evidence of the victim’s testimony, corroborated by other witnesses who were part of the same transaction, which included the pressing of the emergency button, the arrival of officials, and the arrest of the accused in the Controller’s Room at Green Park Metro station,” ASJ Jaggi said as he dismissed the appeal.

“It is the duty of the State to ensure the safety of women,” the court said as it observed that the case highlighted the safety concerns faced by women using public transport.

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

