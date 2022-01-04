Delhi Court rejects closure report on ex-banker Bhargava, cites ‘traces of money laundering’

A Delhi court on Tuesday pulled up the CBI for filing a closure report against a former Canara Bank and Union Bank honcho under investigation for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets, stating that a transaction Rs. 1.15 crore was “not prima facie legal but only an attempt to camouflage illegal money” and therefore merited deeper investigation.

The case was registered on allegations that Archana Bhargava, former chairperson and managing director of United Bank of India and executive director of Canara Bank, abused her official position to obtain for herself and for a company owned by her husband and son — Rank Mercantile Private Ltd (RMPL) — various amounts from companies that got loans from the banks she helmed.

Special Judge Harish Kumar did not accept the closure report that said the agency had not found “any link between increasing business of RMPL…and beneficiaries of various loans granted by banks in which Archana Bhargava was ED (executive director) or CMD”.

Noting that a transaction Rs. 1.15 crore was “not prima facie legal but only an attempt to camouflage illegal money into legal money”, the judge said, “It is strange that an investigating agency like the CBI got carried away … and did not notice any illegality in the transaction despite there being sufficient material calling for deeper investigation.”

The judge observed that the CBI appeared to have attempted to find proof only for Bhargava’s involvement and not to investigate the transactions further. He said there were “traces of fake companies, fraud, misrepresentation…hawala transactions, fabrication of documents for transforming hawala transactions into legal transactions and of money laundering etc”.