Delhi court settles suit against BJP MP Gautam Gambhir over ‘illegal library construction’

A Delhi court disposed of a plea filed against BJP MP Gautam Gambhir alleging illegal construction of a library on government land in East Delhi’s Karkardooma after the plaintiffs told the court they settled the matter.

Additional Senior Civil Judge Himanshu Raman Singh of Karkardooma court said, “Both the plaintiffs have given separate statements that the matter has been settled and they wish to withdraw it. In view of the statement, the matter stands disposed of as settled as withdrawn.”

The petition alleged that Gambhir, in connivance with higher officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), took possession of a “dhalao land” – being used as a dump yard – on the main road at Priya Enclave near Karkardooma court and established the library without any sanction from the competent authority.

The petition filed by advocates Ravi Bhargava and Rohit Kumar Mahiya said the court could pass a decree of mandatory injunction and permanent injunction, restraining the defendants from using the library.

It was also alleged that first the officers of MCD removed the dhalao from the said land measuring 300 square yards, then the BJP MP took over physical possession of the same without taking any valid permission.